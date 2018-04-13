With his recruitment on the rise, St. Petersburg (FL) Gibbs 2019 defensive back La’Darius Henry announced he would be decommitting from South Florida at the end of March and re-opening his recruitment and his college options as he prepares for his senior year at the high school level.

Spartan Nation recently caught up with Henry to discuss his decision and where his recruiting process stands and the 6-foot-3, 180 pound 3-star recruit said that while he hasn’t received an offer from the Spartans yet, he does have his eye on #5 Michigan State, along with several other schools.

“I’m a very humble person, it would mean a lot to me,” he said. “I’ve got family in Detroit, Michigan. My mom is why I opened up my recruitment because she wanted me to visit other places.”

Henry currently holds seven offers, including offers from Florida, Oregon, and West Virginia and has received plenty of interest from a number of other high-level Division 1 programs, including Michigan State.

With his recruitment re-opened, Henry has remained in touch with the Michigan State coaching staff recently and told Spartan Nation that he plans on coming up to Michigan State in June for the Elite Camp.

Henry recently had the opportunity to speak with Michigan State graduate assistant Jesse Johnson and said he was told that Johnson and the coaching staff like what they’ve seen from Henry on film and that Johnson is planning another visit to Gibbs to visit with Henry.

“It went well,” he said. “He said that he liked my film and range and my vision to play football. He said that when he comes back, he’s going to talk to me when he comes by my school.”

While he is a standout on the football field, Henry also takes pride in his accomplishments in the classroom and holds a 3.6 GPA and is planning on majoring in engineering when he gets to college.

The decision to re-open the recruiting process can be a stressful one at times, but Henry said that he’s enjoying his recruitment and getting to know different coaching staffs as he tries to figure out which school is the best fit for him.

“I’m enjoying it right now since I opened it back up,” he said. “I’m just staying humble throughout the process and taking my time listening to what the coaches have to say.”

